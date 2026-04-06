Strategic Metals Aktie
WKN DE: A1JD7E / ISIN: CA8627582080
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06.04.2026 14:15:00
VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF Is Focused on a Hot Sector, Which is Good and Bad
Idiosyncratic risk is, basically, the risk associated with picking just one stock. There's no way to know exactly what could go wrong with one business. Which is why exchange-traded funds (ETFs) like VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEMKT: REMX) exist. Diversified ETFs let you buy a portfolio of stocks so you don't have to worry about the risk of owning just one company. But highly focused ETFs like VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF don't avoid all of the problems you may face. Here's why this rare-earth focused ETF is good and why many investors may still be better off avoiding it.Without getting too deep into the details, VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF owns a collection of companies that produce rare-earth metals, just like its name implies. The portfolio lists 34 holdings, but some of those holdings are essentially cash. It owns a little under 30 stocks, including many foreign ones. The foreign holdings help explain the rather high expense ratio of 0.58%.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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