Strategic Metals Aktie

Strategic Metals für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1JD7E / ISIN: CA8627582080

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
06.04.2026 14:15:00

VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF Is Focused on a Hot Sector, Which is Good and Bad

Idiosyncratic risk is, basically, the risk associated with picking just one stock. There's no way to know exactly what could go wrong with one business. Which is why exchange-traded funds (ETFs) like VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEMKT: REMX) exist. Diversified ETFs let you buy a portfolio of stocks so you don't have to worry about the risk of owning just one company. But highly focused ETFs like VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF don't avoid all of the problems you may face. Here's why this rare-earth focused ETF is good and why many investors may still be better off avoiding it.Without getting too deep into the details, VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF owns a collection of companies that produce rare-earth metals, just like its name implies. The portfolio lists 34 holdings, but some of those holdings are essentially cash. It owns a little under 30 stocks, including many foreign ones. The foreign holdings help explain the rather high expense ratio of 0.58%.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Strategic Metals Ltd.

mehr Nachrichten
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Strategic Metals Ltd.

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

05.04.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 14: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
05.04.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 14
04.04.26 KW 14: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
04.04.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
03.04.26 März 2026: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Weiter steigende Ölpreise: ATX in Grün -- DAX wenig bewegt -- Zurückhaltung an Asiens Börsen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich nach dem langen Osterwochenende freundlich. Der deutsche Leitindex tendiert seitwärts. Die Börsen in Asien kommen am Dienstag kaum vom Fleck.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen