24.07.2020 22:31:00
Vanguard Announces Cash Distributions for the Vanguard ETFs (VRE, VDY, VAB, VSB, VSC, VLB, VSG, VCB and VGV)
TORONTO, July 24, 2020 /CNW/ - Vanguard Investments Canada Inc. today announced the final July 2020 cash distributions for certain Vanguard ETFs, listed below, that trade on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX). Unitholders of record on August 4, 2020 will receive cash distributions payable on August 11, 2020. Details of the "per unit" distribution amounts are as follows:
Vanguard ETF®
TSX
Distribution
CUSIP
ISIN
Payment
Vanguard FTSE Canadian Capped REIT Index
VRE
0.091446
92203B107
CA92203B1076
Monthly
Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield
VDY
0.101699
92203Q104
CA92203Q1046
Monthly
Vanguard Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF
VAB
0.056681
92203E101
CA92203E1016
Monthly
Vanguard Canadian Short-Term Bond Index ETF
VSB
0.045884
92203G106
CA92203G1063
Monthly
Vanguard Canadian Short-Term Corporate Bond
VSC
0.053743
92203N101
CA92203N1015
Monthly
Vanguard Canadian Long-Term Bond Index ETF
VLB
0.071587
92211H104
CA92211H1047
Monthly
Vanguard Canadian Short-Term Government
VSG
0.045413
92207Y103
CA92207Y1034
Monthly
Vanguard Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF
VCB
0.076056
92210P107
CA92210P1071
Monthly
Vanguard Canadian Government Bond Index
VGV
0.053126
92210N102
CA92210N1024
Monthly
To learn more about the TSX-listed Vanguard ETFs, please visit www.vanguardcanada.ca
About Vanguard
Canadians own CAD $43 billion in Vanguard assets, including Canadian and U.S.-domiciled ETFs, Canadian institutional products and Canadian mutual funds. Vanguard Investments Canada Inc. manages CAD $26 billion in assets (as of May 31, 2020) with 37 Canadian ETFs, four mutual funds, 12 target retirement funds and eight pooled funds currently available. The Vanguard Group, Inc. is one of the world's largest investment management companies and a leading provider of company-sponsored retirement plan services. Vanguard manages USD $5.9 trillion (CAD $8 trillion) in global assets, including over USD $1.2 trillion (CAD $1.5 trillion) in global ETF assets (as of May 31, 2020). Vanguard has offices in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, Australia and Asia. The firm offers 425 funds, including ETFs, to its more than 30 million investors worldwide.
Vanguard operates under a unique operating structure. Unlike firms that are publicly held or owned by a small group of individuals, The Vanguard Group, Inc. is owned by Vanguard's U.S.-domiciled funds and ETFs. Those funds, in turn, are owned by Vanguard clients. This unique mutual structure aligns Vanguard interests with those of its investors and drives the culture, philosophy, and policies throughout the Vanguard organization worldwide. As a result, Canadian investors benefit from Vanguard's stability and experience, low-cost investing, and client focus. For more information, please visit vanguardcanada.ca.
Important information
Commissions, management fees, and expenses all may be associated with investment funds. Investment objectives, risks, fees, expenses, and other important information are contained in the prospectus; please read it before investing. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Vanguard funds are managed by Vanguard Investments Canada Inc. and are available across Canada through registered dealers.
London Stock Exchange Group companies include FTSE International Limited ("FTSE"), Frank Russell Company ("Russell"), MTS Next Limited ("MTS"), and FTSE TMX Global Debt Capital Markets Inc. ("FTSE TMX"). All rights reserved. "FTSE®", "Russell®", "MTS®", "FTSE TMX®" and "FTSE Russell" and other service marks and trademarks related to the FTSE or Russell indexes are trademarks of the London Stock Exchange Group companies and are used by FTSE, MTS, FTSE TMX and Russell under licence. All information is provided for information purposes only. No responsibility or liability can be accepted by the London Stock Exchange Group companies nor its licensors for any errors or for any loss from use of this publication. Neither the London Stock Exchange Group companies nor any of its licensors make any claim, prediction, warranty or representation whatsoever, expressly or impliedly, either as to the results to be obtained from the use of the FTSE Indexes or the fitness or suitability of the Indexes for any particular purpose to which they might be put.
