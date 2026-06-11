Vanguard Energy Aktie
WKN DE: A1KC6B / ISIN: US92203D1037
|
11.06.2026 15:58:27
Vanguard Energy ETF or VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF: Which is a Smarter Bet Right now?
Investors looking for energy exposure must choose between broad sector coverage and targeted thematic plays. Take, for example, the Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEMKT:VDE)which offers a low-cost entry to traditional fossil fuel giants, and the VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF (NYSEMKT:NLR) focused on the specialized infrastructure and utilities of the nuclear power industry.Comparing these two funds helps better understand how different energy subsectors behave, especially regarding price volatility and sector concentration, and make better investment decisions.Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Vanguard Energy Corp
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Vanguard Energy Corp
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!