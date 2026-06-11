Vanguard Energy Aktie

Vanguard Energy für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1KC6B / ISIN: US92203D1037

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11.06.2026 15:58:27

Vanguard Energy ETF or VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF: Which is a Smarter Bet Right now?

Investors looking for energy exposure must choose between broad sector coverage and targeted thematic plays. Take, for example, the Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEMKT:VDE)which offers a low-cost entry to traditional fossil fuel giants, and the VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF (NYSEMKT:NLR) focused on the specialized infrastructure and utilities of the nuclear power industry.Comparing these two funds helps better understand how different energy subsectors behave, especially regarding price volatility and sector concentration, and make better investment decisions.Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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