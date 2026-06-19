International Aktie
WKN DE: A0LC2G / ISIN: GB00B188SR50
|
19.06.2026 17:02:30
Vanguard Global ETFs Face-Off: Is the Total International Stock ETF or the Emerging Markets ETF the Better Buy?
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) provides broad global exposure excluding the U.S., while Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEMKT:VWO) focuses exclusively on developing economies with higher technology concentration.International diversification is a pillar of balanced portfolios. These two Vanguard funds offer different scopes: one captures the entire world outside America, while the other zooms in on high-growth emerging markets. This comparison examines how their costs, risks, and regional tilts align with different investor goals.Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!