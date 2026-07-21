International Aktie
WKN DE: A0LC2G / ISIN: GB00B188SR50
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21.07.2026 21:30:01
Vanguard Global or iShares International: Here is the Better ETF
The Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEMKT:VT) provides a single-ticker solution for global equity exposure including the United States, whereas iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) targets only international markets.Investors choosing between these two funds are deciding between a comprehensive global strategy and a targeted international building block. While both offer massive diversification, VT captures the entire global investable universe, whereas IXUS is designed for those who already have U.S. exposure and want to complement it with non-U.S. equities.Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from monthly returns over the available fund history (up to five years). The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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