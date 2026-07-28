Biotech Holdings LtdShs Aktie
WKN DE: 925970 / ISIN: CA0909381018
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28.07.2026 14:20:01
Vanguard Health Care ETF Outperforms VanEck Biotech on Returns, Yield, and Fees
VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) offers concentrated exposure to the biotech industry, whereas Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEMKT:VHT) provides broad, low-cost diversification across the entire healthcare sector.Investors looking to capitalize on medical breakthroughs often choose between a narrow biotechnology focus or broad healthcare exposure. This comparison analyzes how a concentrated sector play differs from a diversified industry-wide approach in terms of cost, volatility, and long-term results.Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from monthly returns over the available fund history (up to five years). The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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