International Aktie
WKN DE: A0LC2G / ISIN: GB00B188SR50
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14.05.2026 13:39:00
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF vs. iShares Core High Dividend ETF: Which Is the Better Buy in May?
Here's a puzzle for dividend investors: Two dividend ETFs walk into a portfolio. Both promise high yields. Both charge next to nothing in fees. But one has been running circles around the other, and the difference comes down to a simple question of geography. Which one should you buy this month?The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ: VYMI) and iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEMKT: HDV) both target dividend-paying stocks, but they take very different approaches.In a year when international stocks have quietly stolen the spotlight from their American cousins, the geographic distinction has made all the difference.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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