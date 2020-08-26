Vanguard Investments Canada Inc. Announces Final Valuation and Declares Final Distribution on Units of Four Terminated Vanguard ETFS

TORONTO, Aug. 25, 2020 /CNW/ - Vanguard Investments Canada Inc. today announced the final net asset values for each of the following ETFs, Vanguard Canadian Short-Term Government Bond Index ETF (Ticker:VSG), Vanguard FTSE Developed Asia Pacific All Cap Index ETF (CAD-hedged) Ticker:VAH, Vanguard FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index ETF (CAD-hedged) Ticker:VEH and Vanguard Global Liquidity Factor ETF (Ticker:VLQ).

On June 19, 2020, Vanguard announced the termination of the ETFs. Effective close of business August 25, 2020, the funds were terminated. The units of the Funds were previously de-listed, at the request of Vanguard, from the Toronto Stock Exchange effective close of business on August 21, 2020.

Following the termination, the final unitholders of the ETFs became entitled to receive the proceeds from the liquidation of the assets, less all liabilities and all expenses. The proceeds have been allocated to those unitholders on a pro rata basis at the rates (the final net asset value or NAV) and in the currency shown in the table below and no further action is required by unitholders. Unitholders of the ETFs will receive a one-time payment on or before August 27, 2020, which will include income and proceeds of sale from the termination.

The Final NAV and the Final Distribution per unit of each of the Funds are as follows:

Vanguard ETF™ TSX ticker symbol Final Distribution per

Unit ($CAD) Final NAV per Unit

($CAD) Vanguard Canadian

Short-Term

Government Bond

Index ETF VSG 0.063672 25.142897 Vanguard FTSE

Developed Asia Pacific

All Cap Index ETF

(CAD-hedged) VAH 0.000777 28.834590 Vanguard FTSE

Developed Europe All

Cap Index ETF (CAD-

hedged) VEH 0.000851 27.305555 Vanguard Global

Liquidity Factor ETF VLQ 0.548830 32.462952

The final distribution on the units of the ETFs were automatically reinvested at a price equal to the final NAV per unit of each of the ETFs and consolidated such that the number of units outstanding following the final distribution equalled the number of units outstanding immediately prior to the final distribution.

The decision to terminate the ETFs reflect a thorough product review and evaluation process to better serve investors through Vanguard's suite of investment solutions in Canada.

About Vanguard

Canadians own CAD $43 billion in Vanguard assets, including Canadian and U.S.-domiciled ETFs, Canadian institutional products and Canadian mutual funds. Vanguard Investments Canada Inc. manages CAD $27 billion in assets (as of July 31, 2020) with 36 Canadian ETFs, four mutual funds, 12 target retirement funds and eight pooled funds currently available. The Vanguard Group, Inc. is one of the world's largest investment management companies and a leading provider of company-sponsored retirement plan services. Vanguard manages USD $6.1 trillion (CAD $8.5 trillion) in global assets, including over USD $1.2 trillion (CAD $1.6 trillion) in global ETF assets (as of June 30, 2020). Vanguard has offices in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, Australia and Asia. The firm offers 427 funds, including ETFs, to its more than 30 million investors worldwide.

Vanguard operates under a unique operating structure. Unlike firms that are publicly held or owned by a small group of individuals, The Vanguard Group, Inc. is owned by Vanguard's U.S.-domiciled funds and ETFs. Those funds, in turn, are owned by Vanguard clients. This unique mutual structure aligns Vanguard interests with those of its investors and drives the culture, philosophy, and policies throughout the Vanguard organization worldwide. As a result, Canadian investors benefit from Vanguard's stability and experience, low-cost investing, and client focus. For more information, please visit vanguardcanada.ca.

Important information

Commissions, management fees, and expenses all may be associated with investments in a Vanguard ETF®. Investment objectives, risks, fees, expenses, and other important information are contained in the prospectus; please read it before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Vanguard ETFs® are managed by Vanguard Investments Canada Inc., an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of The Vanguard Group, Inc., and are available across Canada through registered dealers.

This material is for informational purposes only. This material is not intended to be relied upon as research, investment, or tax advice and is not an implied or express recommendation, offer or solicitation to buy or sell any security or to adopt any particular investment or portfolio strategy. Any views and opinions expressed do not take into account the particular investment objectives, needs, restrictions and circumstances of a specific investor and, thus, should not be used as the basis of any specific investment recommendation.

Please consult your financial and/or tax advisor for financial and/or tax information applicable to your specific situation.

All investments are subject to risk, including the possible loss of principal. Diversification does not ensure a profit or protect against a loss in a declining market.

Information, figures and charts are summarized for illustrative purposes only and are subject to change without notice.

This material does not constitute an offer or solicitation and may not be treated as an offer or solicitation in any jurisdiction where such an offer or solicitation is against the law, or to anyone to whom it is unlawful to make such an offer or solicitation, or if the person making the offer or solicitation is not qualified to do so.

In this material, references to "Vanguard" are provided for convenience only and may refer to, where applicable, only The Vanguard Group, Inc., and/or may include its affiliates, including Vanguard Investments Canada Inc.

