Fixed Income Trust For Goldman Sachs Subordinated Notes 6 3-4 % Trust Ctf 2011-1.10.37 on 6.75% Sub Aktie
ISIN: US33834B2079
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05.07.2026 08:00:00
Vanguard Is Bullish on Value Stocks and Fixed Income. Are These 2 ETFs a Good Buy?
Recent Vanguard research is bullish on the U.S. economy. The company's recent market commentary, published in June, projects 3% U.S. GDP growth in 2027, which would likely be good news for U.S. stocks, along with lower core inflation of 2.7% in 2027, which could be good news for bond prices.The company's research says that value stocks in the U.S. could be a good buy. These companies are poised to benefit from artificial intelligence (AI) productivity gains without bearing the up-front costs of AI data centers and capital expenditures (capex).If you agree with the general direction of Vanguard's forecasts for 2027, how should you invest today? The research didn't recommend any specific stocks or exchange-traded funds (ETFs). But two popular Vanguard ETFs -- the Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF (NYSEMKT: VFVA) and the Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ: BND) -- could be good choices if you want to invest in value stocks and bonds.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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