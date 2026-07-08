Safety Income and Growth Aktie
WKN DE: A2DTYA / ISIN: US78649D1046
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08.07.2026 23:42:32
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF vs iShares Corporate Bond ETF: Which Bond Fund Offers the Best Combination of Safety and Investment Returns?
The iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEMKT:LQD) offers exposure to high-quality corporate credit risk, whereas the Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) prioritizes long-dated government debt with lower annual fees.Both funds are designed to provide steady income and act as stabilizers within a diversified portfolio. While the iShares fund focuses on the credit-worthiness of top-tier corporations, the Vanguard ETF serves as a pure-play on interest-rate sensitivity and the safety of U.S. government obligations. With assets under management (AUM) of $34.8 billion and $14.8 billion, respectively, both funds offer deep liquidity for long-term allocators and active traders alike.Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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