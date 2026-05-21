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Russell Aktie

Russell für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: 861252 / ISIN: US7823521080

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21.05.2026 23:24:21

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF vs. Russell 1000 Growth ETF: Which Is the Better Buy Right Now?

Investors seeking to capitalize on the dominance of U.S. growth stocks have two primary options within the Vanguard lineup. While both the Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEMKT:MGK) and the Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) prioritize companies with strong earnings potential, they differ significantly in how far down the market-cap ladder they reach to build their portfolios.Here’s how the two stack up on the most important factors.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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