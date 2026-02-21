Rigetti Computing Aktie
WKN DE: A3DE3J / ISIN: US76655K1034
|
21.02.2026 16:50:00
Vanguard Owns 36 Million Shares of Rigetti Computing. Here's Why That $577 Million Position Doesn't Mean What You Think It Does.
If you follow quantum computing stocks, you've probably seen some version of this headline: "Wall Street is loading up on Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ: RGTI)." The article in question probably pointed to 13F filings showing that leading money managers like Vanguard, BlackRock, and State Street hold tens of millions of shares of the pure play.At first glance, that might look like a massive endorsement. Vanguard, the largest asset manager on the planet, has a position in Rigetti worth roughly $577 million. That must mean something, right? In fact, though, Vanguard's large position in Rigetti has nothing to do with the convictions of its fund managers. It exists because the stock is a component of broad indexes like the Russell 2000. Vanguard offers numerous passively managed funds -- like the Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund -- that track a specific index. That means holding every stock in that benchmark index in the same proportion -- or weighting -- as the index does.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Nachrichten zu Rigetti Computing Inc Registered Shs
