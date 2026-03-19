Real Estate Aktie
WKN DE: A0ES5S / ISIN: AU000000RNC6
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19.03.2026 16:17:16
Vanguard Real Estate ETFs: VNQI Offers Higher Yield and Global Reach, While VNQ Provides U.S. Exposure
Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) and Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEMKT:VNQ) share similar costs and risk levels, but VNQI delivers a higher yield and global diversification, while VNQ stands out for its massive assets under management and superior five-year total return.Both Vanguard funds give investors access to real estate equities, but they focus on different geographies: VNQI provides exposure to non-U.S. property markets, while VNQ targets U.S.-listed real estate investment trusts (REITs). This comparison examines cost, yield, performance, risk, sector makeup, and practical differences to help clarify which may better fit a portfolio seeking real estate diversification.Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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