Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF vs. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF: Could Small-Cap Stocks Outshine Tech Giants?

The primary distinction between the Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) and the iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEMKT:ISCG) is their market capitalization focus, as one tracks established large-cap leaders while the other targets smaller growth companies.

Growth-oriented investors often grapple with the trade-off between the relative stability of established large-cap giants and the higher volatility typically found in the small-cap segment. This matchup compares two cost-efficient funds that provide targeted exposure to these distinct growth tiers of the American stock market.

Both funds are equally affordable with matching 0.06% expense ratios. While both generate modest income, the iShares fund offers a slightly higher payout than its Vanguard counterpart, providing a 0.65% yield compared to 0.43% for the target fund.

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