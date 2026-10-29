Russell Aktie

Russell für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: 861252 / ISIN: US7823521080

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29.10.2026 10:30:02

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF vs. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF: Could Small-Cap Stocks Outshine Tech Giants?

The primary distinction between the Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) and the iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEMKT:ISCG) is their market capitalization focus, as one tracks established large-cap leaders while the other targets smaller growth companies.

Growth-oriented investors often grapple with the trade-off between the relative stability of established large-cap giants and the higher volatility typically found in the small-cap segment. This matchup compares two cost-efficient funds that provide targeted exposure to these distinct growth tiers of the American stock market.

Both funds are equally affordable with matching 0.06% expense ratios. While both generate modest income, the iShares fund offers a slightly higher payout than its Vanguard counterpart, providing a 0.65% yield compared to 0.43% for the target fund.

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