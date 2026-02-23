Russell Aktie
Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF: A Smart Buy for Small-Cap Exposure
The Russell 2000 is the market's most commonly used benchmark for small caps. While it has its flaws, it's consistently demonstrated that it can do very well in the right environment. And it provides investors one of the most comprehensive ways to invest in this category.The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ: VTWO) is one of the best and cheapest ways to target this index. Its expense ratio of 0.06% is one of the lowest in this space. And its willingness to hold every stock in the index, rather than just most, to achieve a close approximation ensures that this ETF remains very tightly linked to the Russell 2000.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
