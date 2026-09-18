Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Over the Next 10 Years: What History Says About the Road Ahead

The past decade has been one of the best stretches in the S&P 500's (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) history. It includes gains of at least 16% in six of the past seven calendar years from 2019 through 2025. 2026's year-to-date return of 11% puts the S&P 500 on pace for its fourth consecutive year of double-digit gains.

The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO) has generated an average annual return of 15.5% over the past 10 years. That's well above the index's long-term average annual return of closer to 10%.

While investors shouldn't assume that the next decade will look like the last one, recent returns don't mean the index is going to lag. But a lot will depend on whether the artificial intelligence (AI) trade eventually cools off and on what happens to inflation, interest rates, and global economic growth.

Continue reading