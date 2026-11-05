Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF vs. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF: The AI Boom Has Created a Major Divide

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEMKT:VOOG) tracks large-cap growth stocks, while the Vanguard Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEMKT:VBK) targets smaller, faster-moving companies, resulting in different risk profiles and historical return outcomes.

Investors seeking long-term capital appreciation often gravitate toward growth-oriented funds, but the size of the companies within those funds makes a material difference. While large-caps offer established business models, small-caps can provide potential for more explosive gains. This comparison highlights how market cap focus shifts the sector concentrations of these two vehicles.

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from monthly returns over the available fund history (up to five years). The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.

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