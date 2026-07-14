Russell Aktie
WKN DE: 861252 / ISIN: US7823521080
|
14.07.2026 21:16:45
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF vs Russell 1000 Growth ETF. Should Investors Go Small- or Large-Caps for Growth in 2026?
The choice between Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) and Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEMKT:VBK) comes down to a preference for large-cap stability versus the potential volatility of small-cap growth assets.Growth investors often choose between the established dominance of massive corporations and the explosive potential of smaller firms. Vanguard, as one of the largest fund companies, offers options for both. VONG tracks large-cap growth stocks, whereas VBK provides exposure to the smaller end of the market capitalization spectrum. Both funds are managed by Vanguard and share several traits, including low costs and broad diversification within their respective segments.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!