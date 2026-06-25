Russell Aktie
WKN DE: 861252 / ISIN: US7823521080
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25.06.2026 17:57:01
Vanguard Small-Cap Value vs iShares Russell 2000 Value: Which ETF Is the Better Buy Right Now?
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEMKT:VBR) provides a lower-cost, broader approach to small-cap value, while iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEMKT:IWN) offers potentially higher volatility and more concentrated sector tilts.Both funds target the same segment of the market -- small companies that trade at low price-to-book or price-to-earnings ratios. However, they track different indexes, leading to distinct differences in risk, return, and portfolio composition that investors could consider before choosing between them.Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield as of June 23’s closing price.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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