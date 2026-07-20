COVER Corporation Registered Shs Aktie

COVER Corporation Registered Shs für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3D7Z7 / ISIN: JP3218500001

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20.07.2026 15:48:01

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF vs iShares Emerging Markets ETF. Which Is the Better Fund to Cover the Globe in Your Portfolio?

The Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEMKT:VT) provides exposure to global equities including the United States, while the iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEMKT:IEMG) targets exclusively developing economies.Investors seeking a single-fund solution for global stock exposure often weigh these two instruments. While both cover international markets, the Vanguard fund includes a massive allocation to domestic U.S. giants. In contrast, IEMG specializes in the higher-growth, higher-volatility segment of emerging markets, providing a more targeted geographic bet for diversified portfolios that already have U.S. exposure.Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from monthly returns over the available fund history (up to five years). The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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