COVER Corporation Registered Shs Aktie
WKN DE: A3D7Z7 / ISIN: JP3218500001
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20.07.2026 15:48:01
Vanguard Total World Stock ETF vs iShares Emerging Markets ETF. Which Is the Better Fund to Cover the Globe in Your Portfolio?
The Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEMKT:VT) provides exposure to global equities including the United States, while the iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEMKT:IEMG) targets exclusively developing economies.Investors seeking a single-fund solution for global stock exposure often weigh these two instruments. While both cover international markets, the Vanguard fund includes a massive allocation to domestic U.S. giants. In contrast, IEMG specializes in the higher-growth, higher-volatility segment of emerging markets, providing a more targeted geographic bet for diversified portfolios that already have U.S. exposure.Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from monthly returns over the available fund history (up to five years). The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu COVER Corporation Registered Shs
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08.07.26
|The great AI data centre cover-up (Financial Times)
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21.05.26
|Germany breaks cover on its EU enlargement overhaul push (Financial Times)
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13.05.26
|Ausblick: COVER stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
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01.05.26
|PwC will drop cover for weight-loss drugs from employee health plans (Financial Times)
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29.04.26
|Erste Schätzungen: COVER öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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17.03.26
|Lenders struggle to find insurance cover for mega data centre projects (Financial Times)
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11.02.26
|Ausblick: COVER gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
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28.01.26
|Erste Schätzungen: COVER stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)