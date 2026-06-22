IJJ Aktie
WKN DE: A1C7HK / ISIN: US44963Q2049
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22.06.2026 05:59:35
Vanguard VBR vs. iShares IJJ: Is a Small-Cap or Mid-Cap ETF the Better Buy for Investors?
Both the iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEMKT:IJJ) and the Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEMKT:VBR) provide targeted exposure to U.S. equities with value characteristics, but they operate in different segments of the market capitalization spectrum. While IJJ focuses on mid-sized companies, VBR casts a wider net across the small-cap landscape, offering distinct risk-reward profiles for value-oriented portfolios seeking diversification.Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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