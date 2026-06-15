State Street Aktie
WKN: 864777 / ISIN: US8574771031
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15.06.2026 20:10:46
Vanguard VBR vs State Street SLYV: Which Small-Cap Value ETF Is the Better Buy?
Small-cap stocks should be a part of just about any well-balanced investment portfolio. Two to consider are State Street SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEMKT:SLYV), which offers higher recent returns and a slight yield edge, and the Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEMKT:VBR), which provides a lower expense ratio and broader diversification.Small-cap value stocks offer a way to capture the size and value premiums historically observed in equity markets. This comparison examines whether the State Street fund’s concentrated, index-driven approach or the Vanguard fund’s ultra-low-cost, highly diversified portfolio better fits a long-term investment strategy.Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield as of the closing prices of the funds on June 12, 2026.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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