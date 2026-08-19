International Aktie
WKN DE: A0LC2G / ISIN: GB00B188SR50
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19.08.2026 22:53:01
Vanguard VEA vs iShares IXUS: Which International ETF Promises Better Performance in 2026?
The Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEMKT:VEA) offers a significant cost advantage and larger scale, while iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) provides broader geographic diversification by including emerging markets.Both Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF offer broad international equity exposure. While they share similar goals, the Vanguard fund focuses strictly on developed markets, whereas the iShares fund includes emerging market economies such as Taiwan and South Korea in its mandate.Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from monthly returns over the available fund history (up to five years). The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield as of the close of trading on Aug. 13.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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