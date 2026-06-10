Real Estate Aktie
WKN DE: A0ES5S / ISIN: AU000000RNC6
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10.06.2026 19:43:49
Vanguard vs. iShares: Which Real Estate ETF Suits Your Portfolio?
Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) offers low-cost, broad international diversification, while iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEMKT:ICF) provides concentrated exposure to dominant domestic real estate investment trusts (REITs).Investing in real estate offers a path to diversification and income, but the geography of those assets matters. The iShares ETF focuses on the heavyweights of the American market, while the Vanguard fund looks abroad to more than 30 different countries. This analysis compares these two strategies to see how concentration, international exposure, and cost impact investors.Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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