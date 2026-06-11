International Aktie
WKN DE: A0LC2G / ISIN: GB00B188SR50
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11.06.2026 20:26:10
Vanguard vs iShares: Which is the Better International ETF?
The Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEMKT:VEA) offers lower costs and broader geographic reach including Canada, while iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEMKT:IEFA) concentrates strictly on overseas developed markets with a higher trailing distribution yield.These two funds are among the most popular vehicles for investors seeking growth outside the United States. While they both focus on established international markets, subtle differences in their index construction -- specifically regarding Canadian exposure and the inclusion of smaller companies -- can lead to divergent performance outcomes over the long term.Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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