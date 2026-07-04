State Street Aktie
WKN: 864777 / ISIN: US8574771031
|
04.07.2026 16:15:42
Vanguard VT vs State Street SPDW Global ETF Showdown. Which World-Spanning Fund Is the Better Buy?
Investors choosing between Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEMKT:VT) and State Street SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEMKT:SPDW) must decide whether to include U.S. equities in a single global fund or separate them for tactical control.Both funds serve as core building blocks for international exposure. While VT covers approximately 98% of the world's investable market capitalization, SPDW focuses on developed markets outside the U.S., allowing investors to pair it with domestic-only funds to customize their geographic allocation.Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield calculated on the July 1 closing price.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!