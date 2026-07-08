International Aktie
WKN DE: A0LC2G / ISIN: GB00B188SR50
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08.07.2026 14:15:01
Vanguard VXUS vs. iShares IXUS: Which ETF Wins This International Showdown?
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) and iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) offer nearly identical international market exposure with subtle differences in yield, expense ratios, and portfolio depth.These funds serve as core holdings for investors seeking to balance a U.S.-heavy portfolio with broad international exposure, including significant stakes in Europe, the Pacific, and emerging markets. While the iShares fund covers large-, mid-, and small-cap companies, the Vanguard ETF tracks the FTSE Global All Cap ex US Index, providing one of the most comprehensive international stock samplings available to retail investors.Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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