International Aktie
WKN DE: A0LC2G / ISIN: GB00B188SR50
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14.05.2026 20:49:47
Vanguard VXUS vs SPDR SPGM: Which is the Better International ETF?
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) provides broad exposure to non-U.S. markets, while State Street SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEMKT:SPGM) serves as a single-fund solution for the entire global stock market.Investors often face a choice between a streamlined total world approach or a modular strategy that separates domestic and international equities. The SPDR fund aims to capture the entire global equity market in a single wrapper, including the U.S., whereas the Vanguard fund specifically targets everything outside the domestic market. This fundamental difference in scope dictates how each fund fits into a broader investment portfolio.Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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