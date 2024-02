Vanguard's Largest Growth Fund Just Hit an All-Time High. Is There More Room to Run?

After blasting to a new 52-week high late last year, the Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEMKT: VUG) has finally surpassed its previous all-time intraday and closing highs from November 2021.As of market close on Feb. 8, the fund is up a jaw-dropping 38.3% over the last year, which is even better than the Nasdaq Composite's performance.Here's why the ETF is doing well and what it would take to keep soaring from here.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel