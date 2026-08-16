Real Estate Aktie
WKN DE: A0ES5S / ISIN: AU000000RNC6
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16.08.2026 02:03:09
Vanguard's VNQI or FlexShares' GQRE: Which Global Real Estate ETF Should Long-Term Investors Choose?
Comparing Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) and FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund (NYSEMKT:GQRE) reveals two distinct approaches to international property exposure, separated by cost and geographic reach.Real estate provides unique income and diversification potential, yet geographic concentration matters. One fund excludes the U.S. entirely to maximize international reach, while the other applies a quality-focused filter across the global landscape, including domestic markets. This analysis explores which strategy may better suit a diversified portfolio.Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from monthly returns over the available fund history (up to five years). The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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