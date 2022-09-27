Vantaca Receives Strategic Growth Investment from JMI Equity to Fuel Innovation.

Company Positioned for Further Growth as Community Management Industry's Emerging and Innovative Leading Software Provider

WILMINGTON, N.C., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantaca, a leading community management software, today announced it has received a strategic growth investment from JMI Equity ("JMI"), a growth equity firm focused on investing in leading software companies. With this funding, Vantaca will significantly accelerate its growth, invest in top talent, and develop product innovations that maintain Vantaca's high customer satisfaction.

"We have taken a bit of a non-traditional approach to capitalization as a high-growth technology company," said Ben Currin, Vantaca CEO. "We patiently waited for the right time, with the right partner, to take on an investment with a very specific set of parameters. In JMI, we have found long-term partners who believe in investing in the community management industry for the long haul. We are aligned on a shared outlook and support of Vantaca's vision to positively impact the community management industry through innovation, partnership, and collaboration," said Currin. "We are thrilled to harness the resources and insights they bring to the table to drive greater value for our clients and partners."

Vantaca delivers significant value to its customers, enabling community management companies to automate workflow across their operations, helping them to drive growth, while simultaneously increasing operating efficiency. JMI's investment is a testament to the strength of Vantaca's product platform, leadership, execution, and the tremendous market opportunity ahead. JMI will be a minority shareholder, in partnership with the founders and management team of Vantaca who maintain majority ownership.

"We are excited to partner with Ben and the Vantaca team," said David Greenberg, General Partner at JMI. "Vantaca has quickly become the leader within the community management industry, due to their deep industry domain and commitment to product investment and customer success. We are thrilled to support this team as they bring their vision for community to life."

"Over the past decade-plus, we have observed too often the strategic missteps that some of our legacy competitors have taken when bringing on additional investment," said Dave Sweyer, Founder. "These observations helped us build a tight list of parameters for an investment, and it has been clear in working with JMI this past year that they are perfectly aligned with our vision."

A two-time Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies in America award recipient, Vantaca cites two key words internally associated with this vision: innovation and growth. Vantaca's commitment to this vision is underscored by its addition of numerous key personnel. Specifically, Vantaca has added 59 full-time employees thus far in 2022, with nearly half of those individuals working in the Product and Engineering team.

About Vantaca

Vantaca is the leading community management system, made for Association Management Companies and used by community managers, accountants, boards, and homeowners. The mobile-friendly, industry-leading software reduces costs, streamlines management workflows, increases back-office productivity, and provides full banking integration. With a nationwide presence, Vantaca was founded in and remains headquartered in Wilmington, NC.

For more information, please visit www.vantaca.com. For up-to-date news check out Vantaca's blog and follow Vantaca on Linkedin.

About JMI Equity

JMI Equity is a growth equity firm focused on investing in leading software companies. Founded in 1992, JMI has invested in over 175 businesses in its target markets, successfully completed over 110 exits, and raised more than $7.5 billion of committed capital. JMI partners with exceptional management teams to help build their companies into industry leaders. For more information, visit www.jmi.com.

