Vantage™ Enhances Its Portfolio of Sustainability Certifications with Fair for Life Certification

DEERFIELD, Ill., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantage Specialties Ingredients, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Vantage Specialty Chemicals ("Vantage"), has earned its first Fair for Life certification, enhancing the Company's portfolio of accreditations and assurances that demonstrate our commitment to health, safety, the environment and sustainable development.

"Our customers expect us to meet the highest standards, and Fair for Life certification is an important element toward meeting that goal," said Steve Doktycz, Vantage Chief Executive Officer. "We actively emphasize certifications that support our consumer-focused markets and that reinforce our commitments to sustainability, transparency in the supply chain and product quality excellence."

Fair for Life is a certification program for fair trade in agriculture, manufacturing and trade. The label encourages a supply chain business model that aims at the resilience of each link and enables the valorization and protection of exemplary supply chains, where stakeholders have chosen to act responsibly by implementing good economic, social and environmental practices. Fair for Life represents a growing community of more than 700 certified companies in 70+ countries around the world.

The Company's first Fair for Life certification is for its jojoba farm in Arizona, the first farm to receive this assurance in the United States. As a leading global supplier of jojoba and its derivatives to the beauty and personal care industry, the certification recognizes Vantage's focus on sustainability and emphasizes its From Farms to Formulations® initiative which provides transparency and control in the jojoba oil supply chain.

Vantage is pioneering the science behind jojoba in beauty and personal care. The Company has evolved its activities to meet the growing demand in the oil and its derivatives by investing in innovation and continuous improvement of its farming practices including water-efficient irrigation, modernized equipment and facilities and responsible land use practices. Vantage offers a complete range of jojoba oil grades, from standard to organic, virgin, golden and colorless, as well as more than 70 jojoba derivatives.

Included in Vantage's portfolio of sustainability certifications are the 2022 EcoVardis Gold rating that ranks Vantage in the top 5% of evaluated companies in our category for corporate social responsibility; COSMetic Organic Standards (COSMOS), the largest international standard for organic and natural cosmetics; and meeting the Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO) environmental and social criteria to produce Certified Sustainable Palm Oil (CSPO).

Vantage is a leading global supplier of naturally derived specialty ingredients and formulations that cater to the evolving needs of consumer and industrial markets. Through our chemistries, our customer focus and our vertically integrated farming, manufacturing, and formulation facilities around the world, we are Enabling Tomorrow's Solutions Today. For more information, visit www.vantagegrp.com

™Trademark of Vantage Specialty Chemicals or a subsidiary of Vantage

