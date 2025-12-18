The Howard Hughes Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A3ERKJ / ISIN: US44267T1025
|
18.12.2025 13:07:53
Vantage Group To Be Bought By Howard Hughes For $2.1 Bln In Cash
(RTTNews) - Vantage Group Holdings Ltd., a privately held specialty insurance company, said on Thursday that it has inked a deal with Howard Hughes Holdings Inc.(HHH) to acquire Vantage for $2.1 billion in cash.
Greg Hendrick, CEO of Vantage, said: "With Howard Hughes' permanent capital and long-term vision, we expect to strengthen our balance sheet and expand opportunities in specialty insurance, reinsurance, and partnership capital. After closing, we anticipate enhanced resources to fuel profitable growth, drive innovation, and deliver even greater value to brokers and clients over time."
The transaction is expected to be closed in the second quarter of 2026. Post transaction, Vantage will continue to operate with the same name, brand, and culture, with its colleagues retaining the same roles.
