25.04.2023 01:07:00

Vantage Travel Experiences Data Security Incident

BOSTON, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantage Travel wishes to inform its valued customers that the company has experienced a data security incident.

Vantage Deluxe World Travel (PRNewsFoto/Vantage Deluxe World Travel)

The company has hired a leading national forensic firm to investigate the incident.

Be assured that Vantage Travel is committed to solving this problem quickly and effectively to ensure the protection and privacy of our valued customers and staff. We understand customers may have questions regarding this incident. We will provide more information as soon as it becomes available.

For more information please visit: https://govantagetravel.com/

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vantage-travel-experiences-data-security-incident-301806107.html

SOURCE Regan Communications; Vantage Deluxe World Travel; Vantage

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Zurückhaltung vor weiteren Unternehmenszahlen: Heimischer Aktienstart voraussichtlich erneut von Vorsicht geprägt -- DAX dürfte es an Kaufargumenten fehlen -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich
Zum heimischen Aktienstart sind zunächst keine großen Sprünge zu erwarten. Der DAX zeigt sich vorbörslich etwas tiefer. An den größten Börsen in Asien sind sich die Anleger am Dienstag uneins.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen