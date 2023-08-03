|
03.08.2023 08:52:56
Vantiva - 20230803 - July 2023 - Information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares
August 3, 2023
Vantiva: Information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares, provided pursuant to Article L. 233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers
|Vantiva Shares
(ISIN Code FR0013505062)
|Date
|Number of Outstanding Shares
|Number of Voting Rights
|July 31, 2023
|355,422,933
|
Number of Theoretical Voting Rights(1): 355,422,933
|
Number of Voting Rights Exercisable at Shareholders’ meeting(2): 355,422,933
(1) Calculated, pursuant to Article 223-11 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers, based on the total number of outstanding shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares with suspended voting rights.
(2) Excluding shares with suspended voting rights.
* *
*
About Vantiva
www.vantiva.com – Follow us: @Vantiva – www.linkedin.com/company/vantiva/
Vantiva shares are on the Euronext Paris exchange (VANTI).
Attachment
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich vor dem Wochenende fester. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich letztendlich auf grünem Terrain. An den US-Börsen geht am Freitag aufwärts. Die asiatischen Börsen zeigten sich am Freitag stärker.