Vantiva announced a new short term €85 million financing

Paris – October 12, 2023 - Vantiva (Euronext Paris: VANTI),

Vantiva SA (Euronext Paris: VANTI) is pleased to announce that Vantiva Technologies SAS has entered into a credit with, inter alios, Barclays Bank Ireland PLC (as Sole Lead Arranger and Bookrunner), to make available a loan in a maximum principle amount of €85,000,000 maturing on 31 March 2024 at an aggregate interest rate of Euribor plus 10% which shall be payable in kind. Vantiva SA is a party of the Credit Agreement as Parent and Guarantor.

