Vantiva announces the appointment of Rob Wipper as

President of Supply Chain Solutions

Wipper to oversee division that provides precision manufacturing, product packaging, warehousing, distribution and global logistics

Paris (France) – August 2, 2023 - Vantiva (Euronext Paris: VANTI), formerly known as Technicolor, a global technology leader in the field of ultra-high-speed broadband connections, with a presence in 20 countries and over 5,300 employees worldwide, announced on Wednesday the appointment of Rob Wipper as the President of Supply Chain Solutions division (SCS).

Rob has spent more than 25 years of his career in high-volume, high-intensity manufacturing and logistics operations. Prior to this new position, he was Vantiva's Senior Vice President of North America SCS operations.

"Rob is an expert in organizational transformation and an experienced leader,” said Luis Martinez-Amago, CEO of Vantiva. "He has consolidated his reputation within the company as a visionary leader, leveraging his expertise and strategic acumen to capitalize on Vantiva Supply Chain Solutions' industrial know-how and application for new business opportunities. Rob is a passionate advocate for long-term customer relationships, while leading internal initiatives that empower employees, encourage collaboration and create opportunities for professional growth."

The SCS division brings together the manufacturing of discs (CDs, DVDs, vinyls) and the supply chain. Vantiva has decades of expertise in the manufacturing, logistics and distribution of high-precision products. SCS provides services for major entertainment companies, including Disney, Universal, Sony and Paramount.

Over the past few decades, Vantiva has developed a strong and recognized logistics expertise, both for its upstream supply and for the service of its downstream customers. This expertise is a solid asset for Vantiva in the context of fluctuating global supply.

While known for their cutting-edge knowledge in optical discs, Vantiva has also built-up a strong expertise in microfluidics, a technique used to manipulate fluids on a micro- or nanometric scale, often incorporating magnetic or optical components.

Rob will be based in Memphis, Tennessee and will replace Bruno Roqueplo, who served as the interim president of SCS since March. Bruno will remain with the division until the end of 2023, as a strategic advisor to Rob. Vantiva welcomes his contribution to the continued growth and profitability of SCS.

"We are confident that, under Rob's leadership, we will continue on the company's path of transformation and success," concludes Luis Martinez-Amago.



About Vantiva

Pushing the Edge

Vantiva shares are admitted to trading on the regulated market of Euronext Paris (VANTI).

Vantiva, formerly known as Technicolor, is headquartered in Paris, France. It is an independent company which is a global technology leader in designing, developing and supplying innovative products and solutions that connect consumers around the world to the content and services they love – whether at home, at work or in other smart spaces. Vantiva has also earned a solid reputation for optimizing supply chain performance by leveraging its decades-long expertise in high-precision manufacturing, logistics, fulfillment and distribution. With operations throughout the Americas, Asia Pacific and EMEA, Vantiva is recognized as a strategic partner by leading firms across various vertical industries, including network service providers, software companies and video game creators for over 25 years. The group’s relationships with the film and entertainment industry goes back over 100 years by providing end-to-end solutions for its clients.

Vantiva is committed to the highest standards of corporate social responsibility and sustainability across all aspects of their operations.

For more information, please visit vantiva.com and follow Vantiva on LinkedIn and Twitter.

