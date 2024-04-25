Press Release

Vantiva: Appointment of Katleen Vandeweyer

as new Lead Independent Director of the Board of Directors

and presentation of the new composition of its Committees.

Paris – April 25, 2024 – Vantiva (Euronext Paris: VANTI) today announced that Katleen Vandeweyer has been named the Lead Independent Director of the Vantiva Board of Directors following a recommendation from the Governance & Corporate Responsibility Committee at the Vantiva Board Meeting on April 24, 2024. Vandeweyer replaces Dominique D’Hinnin, who resigned from his position on April 5 in accordance with the rules governing multiple directorships. Vandeweyer was also appointed to replace D’Hinnin as Vice-Chairperson of the Board.

"I would like to sincerely thank Dominique D’Hinnin for his significant contributions to the Vantiva Board and wish him the best in all future endeavors,” said Brian Shearer, Chairperson of Vantiva’s Board of Directors. "Katleen Vandeweyer is a highly accomplished and competent executive and board director, and we look forward to her leadership role as Lead Independent Director of Vantiva.”

Following the acquisition of CommScope in January 2024, Dominique D'Hinnin’s departure, and the recent arrival of new directors, Vantiva's Board of Directors has presented the new composition of its Committees:

The Audit Committee is chaired by Katleen Vandeweyer, Independent Director. It includes two independent members, Karine Brunet and Thierry Sommelet, and two non-independent members, Krista Bowen (CommScope Holding Company) and Marc Vogeleisen.

The Governance & Corporate Social Responsibility Committee is chaired by Independent Director Thierry Sommelet. It also includes two independent members, Katleen Vandeweyer and Laurence Lafont, and one non-independent member, Brian Shearer.

The Remuneration & Talent Committee is chaired by Independent Director Laurence Lafont, and includes one independent member, Karine Brunet, and one non-independent member, Loïc Desmouceaux.





