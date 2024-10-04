|
04.10.2024 10:10:28
Vantiva - September 2024 - Information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares
October 4, 2024
Vantiva: Information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares, provided pursuant to Article L. 233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers
|Vantiva Shares
(ISIN Code FR0013505062)
|Date
|Number of Outstanding Shares
|Number of Voting Rights
|September 30, 2024
|490,293,893
|
Number of Theoretical Voting Rights(1): 490,293,893
|
Number of Voting Rights Exercisable at Shareholders’ meeting(2): 490,293,893
(1) Calculated, pursuant to Article 223-11 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers, based on the total number of outstanding shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares with suspended voting rights.
(2) Excluding shares with suspended voting rights.
09/22/2024: expiry of the exercise period for shareholder warrants FR0013526225.
* *
*
About Vantiva
www.vantiva.com – Follow us: @Vantiva – www.linkedin.com/company/vantiva/
Vantiva shares are on the Euronext Paris exchange (VANTI).
Attachment
- 20241004 - Vantiva - September 2024 - Information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Technicolormehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Technicolormehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Technicolor
|0,10
|0,20%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFokus auf US-Arbeitsmarktbericht: ATX und DAX schließen im Plus -- US-Börsen gehen fester ins Wochenende -- Hang Seng legt letztlich kräftig zu
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Freitag freundlich, während der deutsche Leitindex auch höher stand. Die US-Börsen notierten am Freitag im Plus. An den wichtigsten asiatischen Börsen zeigten sich vor dem Wochenende höhere Kurse.