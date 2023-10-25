Press Release

Vantiva Transforms Profile Over First Year Since Rebranding

Milestones include intention to acquire CommScope’s Home Networks Division and launch of Vantiva Smart Spaces for self-storage industry

Paris (France) – October 25, 2023 - Vantiva (Euronext Paris: VANTI – formerly known as Technicolor), a global technology leader providing innovative technologies for Network Service Providers (NSPs) that connect consumers around the world, today gathered customers, partners and employees to celebrate the company’s first year as a standalone business since its rebranding from Technicolor in September 2022. Over the past year, the company has leveraged its 130 years of expertise to launch Vantiva Smart Storage, a new Internet of Things (IoT)-focused division that builds upon Vantiva’s position as a leader in networked connectivity, with a first offering for the self-storage industry; introduced a new generation of software services under the NaviGate™ Suite that focuses on bringing added value to NSPs and TV operators while improving the consumer experience; implemented an award-winning Smart Lines manufacturing initiative that allows Vantiva to quickly shift manufacturing to different facilities around the world; and furthered its commitment to provide innovative and sustainably built products for customers, such as an eco-friendly Wi-Fi 6 gateway with France’s Bouygues Telecom. This anniversary comes on the heels of Vantiva’s announcement of its intention to acquire CommScope’s Home Networks Division, which would significantly expand Vantiva’s portfolio of clients, increase its footprint in strategic geographies and enhance Vantiva’s capabilities for innovation.

"The past year has marked a transformative shift for Vantiva into a major new growth market with our Smart Spaces division, a significant investment in the NaviGate™ Suite next-generation software capabilities and steadfast sustainability efforts,” said Luis Martinez-Amago, Chief Executive Officer at Vantiva. "Together with a leap forward in market share and portfolio depth through the intent to acquire CommScope Home Networks, these milestones demonstrate the dedication and expertise of our employees and their commitment to constant innovation. The strength of our partnerships and enduring relationships with our customers ground everything we do and we look forward to fostering even greater connections in the years to come.”

Since the rebranding, Vantiva’s highly skilled team across the globe has designed, built and launched the following:

Vantiva’s Smart Storage: The first end-to-end Wi-Fi and Internet of Things (IoT) software-as-a-service solution for the self-storage industry. Designed to transform self-storage facilities into smart spaces, this solution empowers property owners and operators to deliver a modern, efficient and customer-centric storage experience while driving growth and profitability.

Vantiva’s award-winning Soundscape set-top box (STB): Soundscape is a next-generation offering that takes the entertainment experience – including video and gaming to the next level, complementing the stunning visual images offered by today’s TVs with immersive 3-D audio. Soundscape was launched at IBC in 2022 and was the winner of the Best Immersive Video category at last year’s CSI Awards.

Vantiva’s NaviGate™ Suite: A software suite for NSPs and consumers comprised of NaviGate IQ™, NaviGate 5G™ and NaviGate Companion™. The NaviGate™ suite enables advanced data analytics for operators to improve end-user video experience and iOS/Android mobile device management of broadband gateways for millions of subscribers.

Vantiva’s Falcon 5G: An eco-friendly 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) customer premises equipment (CPE), which enables NSPs to extend networks to new customers underserved by cable and fiber infrastructure. Harnessing Vantiva’s breakthrough Indoor5G™ technology, the CPE self-optimizes ensuring the best reception from operators’ towers. Integrating the NaviGate 5G™ iOS or Android application, the gateway can be self-installed by the end-users.

The world’s first-ever carrier grade Wi-Fi 7 home gateway: Vantiva’s gateway was demonstrated at last year’s Network X/Broadband World Forum and showcased a step change in in-home wireless broadband connectivity that will enable a wide array of new experiences — such as immersive gaming and streaming of 4K and 8K video.



As a customer-centric company, Vantiva worked with its valued industry partners all over the world to create customized products, including:

Orange Belgium’s Livebox, a DOCSIS 3.1 hybrid fiber coaxial (HFC) gateway. Livebox is the most advanced and sustainably built HFC gateway for the consumer and business market with an end-to-end Wi-Fi 6 solution.

Vodafone’s Ultrahub, the United Kingdom’s first Wi-Fi 6E gateway. The new gateway delivers the highest quality of Wi-Fi connectivity to every corner of subscriber’s homes.

Deutsche Telekom’s Magenta Home Box Fiber, a next-generation DOCSIS 3.1 and Wi-Fi 6 gateway. The gateway allows Austria’s Magenta Telekom, which was acquired by Deutsche Telekom, to optimize broadband, gaming and Wi-Fi experiences for business and connected home subscribers with the latest Wi-Fi 6 connectivity.

France’s Bouygues Telecom’s Bbox Wi-Fi 6, an eco-friendly gateway that supports fiber-to-the-home broadband access to Bouygues subscribers. The BBox delivers up to 2.5 gigabit-per-second and reliable ultra-broadband (UBB) access. Its vertical design ensures high-performance wireless connectivity throughout the home environment.

Vantiva has been honored with several accolades for its efforts in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and innovation in supply chain solutions, including:

EcoVadis awarded Vantiva its second consecutive Platinum Medal for its work to create more sustainable products. This honor ranks Vantiva in the top 1% of companies worldwide rated by the agency, regardless of size or industry.

S&P Global ranked Vantiva’s ESG ratings in the top 2% of companies worldwide in the communications equipment category. Vantiva ranks third among companies in its sector and first in the environmental category.

The Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) validated Vantiva’s near-term greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets. The SBTi has determined Vantiva’s scope 1 and 2 targets are in-line with the 1.5°C trajectory. Vantiva has pledged also to establish long-term emissions with the SBTi in-line with reaching net-zero by 2050.

The Institute for Supply Management awarded Vantiva with the Supply Chain Trailblazer Award in Innovation for Vantiva’s Smart Lines manufacturing initiative that was created in anticipation of supply chain disruption. The award recognized Vantiva for its innovation of processes, mastery of the supply chain, optimized manufacturing and operational resilience.

