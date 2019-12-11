Vantlo Releases New Research on the Best Smartwatches in the Market

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vantlo, a website dedicated to offering comprehensive buying guides and product reviews of sports and fitness products, has released a new feature reviewing the best smartwatches in the market. Vantlo's research throws light on the four most functional and fashionable smartwatches, including the Samsung Galaxy Smartwatch, Apple Watch 4, and Garmin Fenix 5. The article highlights key aspects of these smart gadgets like device compatibility, storage capacity, fitness tracking features, ease of use, and battery life to provide a comprehensive understanding of each model.

Vantlo brings you up to date with the top-selling smartwatches in the market, such as the versatile Samsung Galaxy Smartwatch, compatible with Android and iOS and offers an impressive battery life of four days. Close on its heels is the lightweight Apple Watch 4, with enviable storage of 16 GB and an ECG feature, which can be useful in detecting heart conditions like atrial fibrillation. For athletes, Vantlo recommends the more sturdy Garmin Fenix 5, which is best suited for outdoor use. The fashionable watch brand, Fossil, has made great strides in the space of wearable tech in recent years. Fossil Sport, powered by the Snapdragon Wear 3100 chipset, offers top-notch features at an affordable price and thereby has also rightfully earned its place among the top smartwatches in the market.

Vantlo has been specifically designed with fitness enthusiasts in mind. It focuses on collating product information and video reviews to highlight product comparisons to help consumers make informed and careful purchase decisions. The website features product reviews and comparisons of the latest fitness equipment and innovations in the market. In addition to listing the best-selling sports and fitness products in specific product categories and aggregating customer ratings of products, they also bring out relevant reports regarding the latest developments in the field of sports and physical fitness.

