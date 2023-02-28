VAPE GUYS Ranks No. 127 on Inc. Magazine's List of the Mid-Atlantic Region's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 Regionals: Mid-Atlantic list had an average growth rate of 381 percent.

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that Vape Guys is No. 127 on its fourth annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Mid-Atlantic list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing Mid-Atlantic private companies, based in the District of Columbia, Delaware, Maryland, North Carolina, Virginia, and West Virginia. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Mid-Atlantic economy's most dynamic segment–its independent small businesses.

"Vape Guys has been able to achieve record growth through a strategic focus and prioritization of customer success, employee experience, and flexibility to quickly adapt to an evolving and heavily regulated industry. We've continued to see a strong demand from companies looking for innovative healthy alternatives to the pharmaceutical industry. During this rapid period of growth, Vape Guy has continued to invest in its platform to bring access to products that meet the needs of customers to better fuel their life. We're proud to be recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies in the Mid-Atlantic."

The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Mid-Atlantic region. Between 2019 and 2021, these # private companies had an average growth rate of 381 percent and, in 2021 alone, they added 14,439 jobs and $2.66 billion to the Mid-Atlantic region's economy. Companies based in the Richmond, Virginia and the Washington, D.C. areas had the highest growth rates overall.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Mid-Atlantic, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found at inc.com/mid-atlantic starting February 28, 2023.

"This year's Inc. 5000 Regional winners represent one of the most exceptional and exciting lists of America's off-the-charts growth companies. They're disrupters and job creators, and all delivered an outsize impact on the economy. Remember their names and follow their lead. These are the companies you'll be hearing about for years to come," said Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. magazine.

Vape Guys is an award-winning world-wide distribution and manufacturing company for innovative vapor and hemp-derived products founded in 2014.

