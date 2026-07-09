Vape Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A1XBNF / ISIN: US91912N1054
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10.07.2026 01:01:04
Vape packaging and flavouring face restrictions under UK plans to reduce appeal to children
Ministers consider bringing e-cigarette laws in line with tobacco as data shows 20% of teenagers have tried vapingVapes could be sold in plain packaging as part of a range of proposals to stop them being marketed to children.The UK-wide plans also include limiting device colours to white, black or grey, and keeping vapes out of sight in shops, according to the Department of Health and Social Care. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
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