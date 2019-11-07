Vaporesso Attends Vaper Expo UK 2019

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vaporesso, as a leading brand in the vaping industry, attended The Vaper Expo UK 2019 in the National Exhibition Centre of Birmingham, UK, from Oct. 25-27. This 3-day expo drew significant traffic and created an ideal opportunity for Vaporesso to display its latest products such as Degree, PodStick and Gen to the public.

Located in No. D220 booth of hall 9, Vaporesso had a great spot right next to the main stage to interact with the visitors during the Expo. Vaporesso brought GEN, LUXE S, PodStick, Degree, and VM Family to the site, covering all the vaping styles to fulfill the various requirements from the customers.

Creative Director Jack Sanders reported: "With over 10,000 people attending the expo it was great to meet old fans and also make some new ones. People were extremely impressed with the quality of the devices we had on show, especially the GEN, Degree and PodStick. With constantly great feedback on color, power and build quality."

Live Events

It's hard to imagine a vaping expo without some exciting live events, and Vaporesso has sound knowledge of that. In addition to the live broadcasts on the official Instagram account, Vaporesso also and a couple of extras up their sleeve.

The Bingo Roller was an ideal way to have get some lucky exhibition goes some new goodies. Vaporesso brought this bingo-style game for the visitors to roll for the chance to win. Everyone was a winner. There was a 1 in 6 chance to win the first prize which was a new Vaporesso product of some kind, and the rest of the numbers were all prize filled with t-shirts, bags, pens and lots of other pieces of Vaporesso memorabilia.

On the main stage, Vaporesso starred just after Professor Green's live performance where he showcased some of his new and old material. With Doctor Vapes also showing he can perform with the best, showing his new Vape Rap 'The Doctor – In the Clouds'. Vaporesso came on right after to get the crowd in the mist trying to make everyone look like zombies walking in the clouds, then gave away hundreds of gifts and prizes to everyone.

After Party

After the first day of the Expo, Vaporesso held a private party to celebrate some of their newest products. More than 70 guests were invited, including the leading classical singer Camilla Kerslake, model and TV personality Danielle Lloyd, actress, presenter and singer, Tyne-Lexy Clarson along with many of Vaporesso's fans and supporters.

Throughout this tasty night of being served with nitrogen oxide ice-cream, canapés and cocktails, people enjoyed live performances given by singing waiters, an exciting LED saxophonist (Tommy Sax) and Creative Director Jack Sanders to host the evenings events.

Guests had the chance to win many big prizes through the night by taking photos and showing off to their friends on social media, which made the party filled with exciting moments.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1024219/Vaporesso_Birmingham_expo.jpg