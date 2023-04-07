Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
07.04.2023 21:00:00

VAPORESSO to Launch User Customization Competition with XROS 3 NANO to Encourage Innovation

SHENZHEN, China, April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VAPORESSO, a world-leading vaping brand, is set to launch its latest brand innovation campaign, the "Fun with Innovation Now – VAPORESSO Sparkling Creative Design Competition". The event, which runs from April 15 to September 15, aims to highlight the Company's innovation DNA by combining its latest XROS 3 NANO product with a unique design innovation platform, allowing consumers to play a key role in co-creating the future of vaping.

As part of its focus on innovation, VAPORESSO has introduced a new theme for 2023 – Innovate at Once – a commitment to fearlessly pursue innovation and push boundaries in all areas of design and user experience optimization, which allows VAPORESSO to focus on its three core brand values – innovation, reliability, and style – while continuing to emphasize its commitment to a multidimensional approach to innovation.

In the latest campaign, VAPORESSO is focusing on the concept of "unlimited innovation". This means that VAPORESSO's innovation is not restricted to a single dimension but instead permeates across multiple dimensions such as products, design, culture, and ecology. The Company's ideology goes beyond the conventional, and aims to integrate, break through, and empower, in order to create infinite beauty for the world.

With such innovation philosophy, VAPORESSO aims to create unlimited beauty for the world, and the FUN WITH INNOVATION NOW – VAPORESSO SPARKLING CREATIVE DESIGN COMPETITION is an excellent example of this, with the Company inviting all consumers to join them in this journey of innovation.

During the campaign, VAPORESSO will showcase the CMF (Color, Material, and Finish) of the XROS 3 and XROS 3 NANO series, and invite internal ID designers, artists, and KOLs to build unique CMFs for display. In addition, consumers will have the opportunity to participate in the XROS 3 NANO customization competition, where they can submit their own designs for the chance to win exciting prizes, including an iPad Pro, an iWatch, and Air Pods. The winners also have the chance to be included in the blind box imagination plan and become a custom blind box product sold globally. 

About VAPORESSO

VAPORESSO was created in 2015 and is dedicated to establishing a smoke-free world while raising the quality of life for its users. Based on its continuous innovation, strict quality control, and substantial commitment, VAPORESSO creates products that can fit all levels and styles of vapers.

Logo (PRNewsfoto/VAPORESSO)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vaporesso-to-launch-user-customization-competition-with-xros-3-nano-to-encourage-innovation-301791518.html

SOURCE VAPORESSO

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Smoore International Holdings Limited Registered Shs Unsponsored American Depositary Receipt repr 1mehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Smoore International Holdings Limited Registered Shs Unsponsored American Depositary Receipt repr 1mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor Osterfeiertagen: ATX und DAX gehen fester ins lange Wochenende
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt verzeichneten am Gründonnerstag Gewinne.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen