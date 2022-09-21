Various RTE Vegetable Products Sold Through Kroger Recalled

(RTTNews) - GHGA is recalling various Ready-To-Eat Vegetable Products citing the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.

The recall involves, among other things, Asparagus Saute, Diced Bell Pepper and White Onion, Diced Red Onion, Hamburger Fixins, Large Medium Salsa, Large Mild Salsa, Mango Habanero Blender, Mexican Style Layered Bean Dip, Mild Guacamole Blender, Mushroom Stir Fry Blend, Seasoned Squash Onion & Dill, Snacking Peppers, Spicy Guacamole Blender, Steak Topper, and Vegetable Bowl.

The products were sold to Kroger and distributed to retail stores on September 11. These products were packaged in clear plastic containers and sold primarily in Kroger stores in the produce or deli sections in the states of: Alabama, South Carolina, and Georgia.

The affected products are no longer available for sale as sell-by date has expired, and products were previously removed from store shelves. However, the recall was issued as the products could still be in possession of consumers.

The recall was initiated after the company was notified by their laboratory last week that a single sample of a product tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Healthy individuals may suffer only short- term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. The infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

However, the company has not received any reports of illnesses linked to the recall to date.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund or they may discard the product.

