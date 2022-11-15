Varo Bank Now Offers Zelle®

Banking technology innovator becomes the first techbank to offer this fast way to send and receive money to an expanding market

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Varo Bank — the first all-digital, nationally-chartered U.S. consumer built from the ground up techbank — announced that it will offer Zelle® in its mobile banking app. Zelle® is a safe way to send and receive money with friends, family, and small businesses you trust.

Varo is the first techbank to be able to offer Zelle® in its app without the need to partner with a bank, solidifying Varo as a technology leader in digital banking. Eligible Varo customers1 can now use Zelle® in the Varo app as a fast, free2, and secure way to send and receive money between people they know and trust with a checking or savings account3. The addition of Zelle® opens the door to the 90 million people4 in the U.S. who are driving the growth of digital banking, including those with limited or inconsistent access to traditional financial institutions.

"Adding Zelle® to our product lineup is our bank charter in action", said Colin Walsh, Founder and CEO of Varo Bank. "We are excited to welcome millions of Americans to access Varo's full range of benefits on our modern, secure, digital banking platform that now includes the ability to quickly send and receive money."

"Today, more than 150 million people have access to Zelle® directly through their banking app with no additional downloads necessary," said Kash Baghaei, Chief Product Officer of Early Warning Services, LLC, the network operator of Zelle®. "Varo Bank customers will now have a way to send money to friends, family and others they trust, whether they need to pay back a friend for dinner, split the cost of rent with a roommate, or pitch in for a group gift."

With its suite of products and services, Varo Bank is reimagining the modern banking experience and providing customers with the tools they need to build financial resilience and realize their financial power. Other offerings include Varo Believe5, a secured card designed to help build credit, and Varo Savings Account, which provides one of the highest Annual Percentage Yields (APYs) in the U.S.6

To learn more about Zelle® at Varo Bank, visit: varomoney.com/zelle.

Disclosures

(1) To be eligible to enroll in Zelle® at Varo, you must have a qualifying direct deposit in the last 31 days. Once enrolled, you will always be able to access Zelle® at Varo. Varo customers that have had any Zelle® transaction in their Varo Bank Account prior to November 3, 2022 are grandfathered and will be eligible to enroll in Zelle® at Varo. Qualifying direct deposits are electronic deposits of your paycheck, pension or government benefits (such as Social Security or unemployment) from your employer or government agency. Tax refunds and government stimulus payments, Person-to-Person payments (such as Venmo), and funds deposited using a Varo routing number are not considered a direct deposit.

(2) Varo does not charge fees to use Zelle®. Message and data rates from your mobile service provider may apply.

(3) U.S. checking or savings account required to use Zelle®. Transactions between enrolled consumers typically occur in minutes and generally do not incur transaction fees.

(4) Varo Bank / Bain & Co. Research, June 2022

(5) Varo Believe is a secured credit card designed to help you build credit.; however a variety of factors impact your credit and not all factors are equally weighted. Building credit may take time. Varo Believe may be able to help when you consistently make on-time payments.

(6) According to The Ascent's review of Varo Savings Account.

About Varo Bank, N.A.

Varo Bank is the first all-digital, nationally-chartered U.S. consumer techbank built from the ground up, designed to make financial inclusion and opportunity a reality for all. Varo Bank is reimagining the modern banking experience and providing customers with the tools they need to build financial resilience and realize their financial power – with offerings such as Varo Believe, a secured card to help build credit, Varo Advance to help stretch hard-earned dollars between paychecks, the ability to earn cashback at 1,000 merchant locations nationwide, and a newly launched high yield savings account option offering annual percentage yields up to 23x the national average. A different kind of financial institution – Varo Bank serves everyone striving to build a better future – from those with abundance to people struggling to make ends meet. Varo has been named one of Forbes' World's Best Banks in 2022, Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies, and is on the Inc 5000 list of fastest growing companies for 2022. For more information on Varo Advance, Varo Believe, and other offerings such as Perks, visit www.varomoney.com, like Varo Bank on Facebook, and follow us on Instagram and Twitter @varobank. @2022 Varo Bank, N.A. Member FDIC.

About Zelle®

Brought to you by Early Warning Services, LLC, an innovator in payment and risk management solutions, Zelle® makes it fast and easy for money to move. The Zelle Network® connects financial institutions of all sizes, enabling consumers and businesses to send fast digital payments to people and businesses they know and trust with a bank account in the U.S. Funds are available directly in bank accounts generally within minutes when the recipient is already enrolled with Zelle®. To learn more about Zelle® and its participating financial institutions, visit www.zellepay.com.

Zelle® and the Zelle® related marks are wholly owned by Early Warning Services, LLC and are used herein under license.

Media Contact:

varo@webershandwick.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/varo-bank-now-offers-zelle-301677491.html

SOURCE Varo Bank