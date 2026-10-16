Varonis Agrees To Go Private In $6.3 Bln Cash Deal With Cybersecurity Firm Proofpoint

(RTTNews) - Data and AI security company Varonis Systems, Inc. (VRNS) announced its agreement to be acquired by Proofpoint, Inc., a privately held human and agent cybersecurity firm, in an all-cash transaction valued at around $6.3 billion.

Following the deal closure, Varonis will become a private company as its stock will cease trading on the Nasdaq.

Under the transaction, Proofpoint, a portfolio company of Thoma Bravo, will offer $49.75 per share in cash to Varonis shareholders.

The purchase price represents a premium of 52 percent to Varonis' closing stock price of $32.71 on June 22, the last full trading day prior to initial rumors about a potential sale of the company.

It also represents a premium of 17 percent over Varonis' closing stock price of $42.35 on September 1, the last full trading day prior to additional media reports speculating about a potential sale of Varonis.

The deal, which has been unanimously approved by the Varonis Board of Directors, is expected to close in the first half of 2027, subject to customary closing conditions.

Thoma Bravo is providing committed equity financing, and has secured debt financing commitments, to fund the purchase.

Further, Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan has agreed to make an investment into Proofpoint in connection with the transaction.

It is expected that the combined company will serve more than 16,000 enterprises and millions of organizations globally.

Yaki Faitelson, Varonis CEO, Co-Founder and Chairman, stated, "Our mission is to secure AI and the data that powers it. By joining forces with Proofpoint, we can achieve this mission faster than ever.... This transaction is an excellent outcome for the company and our shareholders, representing a realization of immediate, significant, and certain value well in excess of the risk-adjusted value of delivering against our standalone plan."

Varonis further said it will announce its third-quarter financial results after the market close on November 3.

In the deal, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC is acting as exclusive financial advisor and Paul Hastings LLP is serving as legal counsel to Varonis.

In overnight activity in Nasdaq, Varonis shares were gaining around 1.88 percent, trading at $48.23, after closing Thursday's regular trading 0.59 percent higher.