05.01.2026 18:51:23
Varonis Stock Sank 49% on Earnings, but One Fund Still Boosted Its Bet to $11 Million
On Monday, Kopion Asset Management, LLC disclosed in an SEC filing that it increased its stake in Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 152,121 shares, an estimated $6.39 million transaction based on quarterly average pricing.According to an SEC filing released Monday, Kopion Asset Management, LLC increased its position in Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 152,121 shares as of December 31. The estimated value of the purchase was approximately $6.39 million, calculated using the period's average closing price. The quarter-end value of the position rose by $552,718, a figure that includes both the share increase and changes in Varonis Systems’ stock price over the period.The buy lifted the Varonis Systems position to 7.79% of Kopion’s 13F reportable assets under management.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
