Vasa Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Presentations at AHA Scientific Sessions 2022

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vasa Therapeutics, Inc., a preclinical stage company developing first-in-class treatments for cardiovascular indications with limited or no available therapies, today announced two upcoming poster presentations showing data on the company's lead clinical candidate, VS-041, a selective matrix metalloprotease (MMP) inhibitor for treatment of heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) and the discovery of novel calcium/calmodulin-dependent protein kinase II delta (CaMKIIδ) inhibitors for treatment of β-blocker resistant arrythmias, at the American Heart Association (AHA) Scientific Sessions November 5 – 7 in Chicago, IL.

Vasa Therapeutics, Inc., a preclinical stage company developing first-in-class treatments for cardiovascular indications

"Our presence at the AHA Scientific Sessions reflects the promising data we have compiled for our MMP and CaMKII programs. At the meeting, we will present the encouraging preclinical pharmacology and safety profile of VS-041, the company's lead clinical candidate, and our novel approach to identification and optimization of small molecule inhibitors of CaMKIIδ for the treatment of arrythmias that are sub-optimally managed or contraindicated to beta blockers. Our data suggest that MMP and CaMKII inhibition remains an important therapeutic strategy for HFpEF and other cardiovascular indications," said Mark Herbert, Chief Executive Officer of Vasa Therapeutics. "Our VS-041 poster highlights it's potential to be a first-in-class MMP inhibitor for patients with HFpEF and other indications, prompting us to prepare for clinical trials, which we expect will begin in the second half of 2023."

Presentation details are as follows:

Abstract #13724:

Development Of VS-041 As A Precision Medicine Targeting Cardiac-Relevant MMPs In HFpEF

Authors: Artur Plonowski, Benjamin Pratt, Magdalena Krupa. Piotr Lipinski, Mark Herbert, Chris Larson

Session: Drug Discovery for Cardiovascular Research

Date/Time: Sunday, Nov. 6, 20223:45-4:45 p.m. (Central Time)

Abstract #14868:

Identification Of Novel Small Molecule Inhibitors Of CaMKIIδ For Treatment Of Beta-blocker Resistant Arrhythmia

Authors: Howard Schulman, Bheema Paraselli, Patricia Pellicena, Daniel Levy, Artur Plonowski, Benjamin Pratt, Magdalena Krupa. Piotr Lipinski, Mark Herbert, Chris Larson

Session: Pharmacologic and Therapeutic Approaches to Arrhythmia Management

Date/Time: Monday, Nov. 7, 202210:00-10:50 a.m. (Central Time)

About Vasa Therapeutics

Vasa Therapeutics, Inc. is a privately held, preclinical-stage Encinitas, CA-based biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapeutics for cardiovascular indications, including heart failure and PAD. Vasa Therapeutics is led by an experienced management team with a successful track record of drug discovery, development and commercialization. Vasa Therapeutics established a wholly owned subsidiary, Vasa Therapeutics, Sp. z o.o., that houses research and development operations in Wroclaw, Poland, and successfully secured $2.3M of EU grant funding, distributed through the Polish government. In addition to the non-dilutive grant, the company has raised additional capital through a convertible note equity offering to advance its novel pipeline of three preclinical phase assets. The company's lead product candidate, VS-041, is a selective, first in class MMP inhibitor for treatment of HFpEF and other cardiovascular indications and is anticipated to enter into clinical trials in 2023.

For more information, please visit www.vasatherapeutics.com

Media Contact: Mark Herbert, mherbert@vasatherapeutics.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vasa-therapeutics-announces-upcoming-presentations-at-aha-scientific-sessions-2022-301652671.html

SOURCE Vasa Therapeutics, Inc.